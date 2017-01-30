South Korean parliament sanctioned Ban Ki-moon to nominate for presidency

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ South Korean parliament’s expert group sanctioned former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to nominate for presidency.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, one of UN resolutions bans former secretary generals to take high government positions.

According to information, Investigation Service of the parliament studied UN General Assembly resolution related to the issue. The Service says Ban’s rivals try to thwart former general secretary’s nomination by using this argument.

Investigation Service says the resolution recommends UN Secretary Generals not to take high public positions, but there isn’t any binding decision.

Notably, Ban Ki Moon stated that he is going to place nomination for presidential elections.

Antonio Guterres replaced Ban Ki-moon as UN Secretary General on January 1, 2017.