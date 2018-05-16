South Korea will continue joint exercises with US, despite North Korean protest

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ South Korea and US will Massive air exercise Max Thunder despite protests from the DPRK.

Report informs citing the TASS, South Korean Ministry of National Defense reported.

"The exercises will continue according to plan and South Korea and US have no disagreements on this matter", - the ministry said.

The ministry stressed that the goal of the maneuvers is to improve the skills of the pilots and not to develop an operational plan or tasks for the attack.

Earlier, the Central Telegraph Agency of Korea (CPAC) reported that the authorities of the DPRK canceled talks scheduled for May 16 with Seoul, as last week US-South Korean air exercises Max Thunder began. Pyongyang also questioned holding of the US-North Summit.