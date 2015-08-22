 Top
    South Korea, US Agree to Launch Retaliatory Attacks on North Korea

    Choi Yoon-hee have agreed to respond to any further provocations by North Korea with counterattacks

    Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin Dempsey and his South Korean counterpart Adm. Choi Yoon-hee have agreed to respond to any further provocations by North Korea with counterattacks, Report informs citing the Yonhap News Agency.

    An official from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff told the South Korean news agency that the two military chiefs held a phone conversation on Saturday, resolving "to deter North Korea from launching additional threats."

    Earlier, Yonhap reported citing unanimous sources that North Korea had started deploying artillery in the demilitarized zone.

    On Thursday, North Korea reportedly fired shells at a South Korean military base across the demilitarized zone. Seoul retaliated with dozens of heavy artillery rounds.

