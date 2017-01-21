 Top
    South Korea’s culture minister faces arrest in corruption scandal

    Cho Yoon-sun became first sitting minister ever to be arrested

    Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ South Korea’s culture minister Cho Yoon-sunresigned after being arrested on Saturday for allegedly creating a “blacklist” of nearly 10,000 artists who voiced criticism of impeached President Park Geun-hye. Report informs citing the Kiodo.

    Cho Yoon-sun is accused of creating the vast catalogue to starve the artists of government subsidies and private investments and place them under state surveillance.

    The Seoul Central District Court issued a warrant to arrest Cho on charges of abuse of authority and perjury after a request from prosecutors.

    Cho Yoon-sun became the first sitting minister ever to be arrested, the special prosecutor's team said, adding that she would be questioned in the afternoon.

