    South Korea prepares for tripartite summit with US and DPRK

    South Korean Newspaper: Opportunity to hold high-level talks in June-July

    Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ South Korea prepares to hold a trilateral summit in June and July this year with the US and North Korea, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    "The possibility of holding high-level talks between the South-North and the US is being worked out in June-July, while the convening of the US-North Korea summit in May has already been confirmed," the South Korean daily newspaper Munhwa Ilbo writes.

    The publication notes that if the things go right, then relations between North Korea and Japan can be normalized this year and the six-party talks on the implementation of the "road map" for denuclearization of the Korean peninsula can be resumed.

