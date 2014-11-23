“The Chinese foreign minister will come for the negotiations between Iran and the Sextet, if he receives from Vienna a respective political signal,” the source said without giving any further details, informs Report citing TASS.
Source: China’s foreign minister may join Iran-Sextet talks
Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will join the negotiations between Iran and the six international mediators if he receives a signal from Vienna, a well-informed source told on Sunday.
