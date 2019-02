Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Mullah Yaqoob, the son of the Taliban's supreme leader Mullah Omar, has been killed in Pakistan, Report informs citing the Interfax.

It is reported that Yaqoob died in Pakistani Peshawar. He was first wounded and then killed by unknown gunmen.

According to data from other sources, Mulla Yaqoob was first abducted and then killed.

Taliban representatives have not yet commented on this information.