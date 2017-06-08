Somali town captured by terrorists

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Somalia's militant group al-Shabab says it has carried out a major assault on a military base in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland. Report informs citing the Reuters.

Its fighters killed 61 government troops and seized 16 vehicles in the dawn raid, the group said.

A Puntland government minister has denied the high death toll, but did not give separate casualty figures.

“Al Shabaab attacked Af Urur town this morning. There were few soldiers there and thus al Shabaab captured the town. It is difficult to know the casualties because the telecommunications were cut off,” Bari region governor Yusuf Mohamed told Reuters.