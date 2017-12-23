 Top
    Snowfall in Greece caused disruption to travel

    15 kilometers traffic jam formed on Athens – Lamia highway

    Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ The first winter snowfall took place in Greece: many kilometers of traffic jams formed on the roads, hundreds of cars were blocked by snow drifts for several hours, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    15 kilometers traffic jam formed on Athens – Lamia highway. Cars stood there for about eight hours.

    Because of the storm, the ships are not allowed to leave the ports of Rafina and Lavrion, ferries to the Cycladic islands will not go from Piraeus.

