Abu Dhabi. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Snow fell in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Report's correspondent in Abu Dhabi informs, according to the local residents, snow fell in mountainous areas of the emirate.Notably, unnatural cold weather observed in UAE in these days. Due to the cyclone come from the north, air temperature dropped by more than 10 degrees Celsius.

Thus, intermittent rain fell today in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.