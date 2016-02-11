Slovenia officially nominates Danilo Turk for UN Secretary General

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Slovenia's UN Ambassador has officially filed the candidature of the country's former President Danilo Turk for the position of United Nations Secretary General on Monday, before the head of the General Assembly, Mogens Lykketoft and the chief of the Security Council, Radael Dario Ramirez Carren, Report informs.

Turk served as President of Slovenia from 2007 to 2012, and is a professor of international law. He also represented his country at the United Nations.

The term of the current UN Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon, ends by the end of this year.

Turk's candidature has a strong support of the coalition government led by Prime Minister Miro Cerar and by Slovenia's President, Borut Pahor, who succeed him.