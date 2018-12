Slovakia expels Russian diplomat accused of spying

© Business Insider https://report.az/storage/news/02717aebff4670036df967105d11575d/9c158db3-714e-4b90-ace2-395f5b45d21c_292.jpg

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Slovakia has expelled a Russian diplomat after information from military intelligence showed he engaged in espionage activities in the NATO and European Union member country, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Wednesday, Report informs citing Reuters.

“We expelled him on November 22 and he left Slovakia within 48 hours,” Pellegrini told reporters.