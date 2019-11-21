Sky: Clashes took place between demonstrators and police in Baghdad, two killed

At least two people were killed in clashes between protesters and security forces in Baghdad on Thursday, Report informs citing Sky News Arabia.

By the information, the security forces used tear gas grenades to disperse the demonstrators, who were sent to the central quarters of the city. About 40 demonstrators, according to the channel, were injured or poisoned.

Protests in Iraq continue since early October, when youth began to take to the streets against worsening living conditions, high unemployment and corruption.