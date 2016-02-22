Six dead in 24-hour gunbattle in Indian Kashmir

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ A third soldier was killed Sunday in an ongoing gunbattle between militants and troops and police in Indian Kashmir, taking the overall death toll to six, police said, Report informs referring to the Reuters.

Javaid Gillani, inspector general of police for the region, told AFP a second army captain was killed during the clashes that have lasted more than 24 hours.

Exchanges of fire stopped as darkness fell but the firefight is set to enter a third day.

The attackers, thought to number three or four, ambushed a paramilitary convoy on the outskirts of the restive region's main city of Srinagar on Saturday, killing two soldiers and wounding another 13, officials have said.

The militants, who are fighting against Indian rule over the disputed Himalayan region, then fled to a nearby government building and forced more than 120 trainees and staff inside to leave.

Fresh firing erupted on Sunday morning after the Central Reserve Police Force and soldiers surrounded the training institute overnight, with the militants still holed up inside.