© Yves Herman/Reuters

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ A sister of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has been found hanged at her home in Buenos Aires, Report informs Argentinian La Nacion publication writes.

Inés Zorreguieta, 33, worked for the government in Argentina as an official in the Ministry of Social Development.

It is believed she suffered from depression and mental health issues.

A representative of the Government of the Netherlands confirmed the fact of her death