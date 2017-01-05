Silvio Berlusconi’s ally likely to head European Parliament

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Antonio Tajani, a close associate of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is the most likely candidate to become the next European Parliament (EP) president.

Report informs, referring to RIA Novosti.

Members of parliament are set to vote for the next president on January 17. Antonio Tajani is currently one of EP’s vice presidents. He also acted as deputy head of European Commission.

In November, Martin Schulz said he would not seek a third term as the head of the EU parliament and instead plans to lead the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) electoral list in the 2017 elections in western Germany.



