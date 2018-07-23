Shots fired at vehicle carrying US official in Guatemala

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Shots were fired at a vehicle carrying a U.S. embassy official in southern Guatemala on Sunday evening but there were no injuries, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, a spokesman for the Central American country's national police said.
The incident occurred yesterday at the municipality of San Vicente-Pacaya.According to the publication, first secretary of the US Embassy in the country, Lawrence Paul Ostrovsky.
A spokesman for the embassy confirmed the incident and said U.S. officials were working with police to investigate.
"It seems the incident did not have a political motivation, nor was it directed at the embassy," he said.
Shots were fired by a group of residents, who were pursuing those responsible for a crime in the southern city of San Vicente Pacaya, as the vehicle was passing through the area, police said.
Police said they helped the diplomat return home after the incident.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
