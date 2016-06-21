Shopping mall evacuated in Brussels over bomb threat

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ A Brussels shopping mall has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

A male terror suspect has been arrested in the wake of a bomb scare in a shopping mall located in central Brussels, and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel described the situation as "very serious", Report informs referring to the foreign media.

He called for a crisis meeting.

The area surrounding the City 2 shopping center has been cordoned off and bomb experts are on the site, according to the broadcaster.

A man was arrested at 5.30 this morning, possibly in possession of explosives.