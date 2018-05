Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ One soldier was killed in a shootout between PKK terrorists and Turkish security forces.

Report informs citing İhlas.

According to information, the incident occurred in Hatay. Shooting occurred between PKK terrorists and Turkish security forces. One soldier was wounded during the armed incident and taken to Iskenderun state hospital and died there.

A large-scale operation launched to detain terrorists in the region.