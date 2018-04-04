Shooting in YouTube office caused by a domestic conflict

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Shooting in the headquarters building of YouTube video service in California occurred as a result of a domestic conflict.

Report informs referring to the ABC quoting the sources in law enforcement agencies.

"Two Federal law enforcement officials told the ABC that the testimony gathered indicates that the shooting at YouTube headquarters was the result of a domestic conflict. They said that the incident is most likely not related to terrorism."

Earlier, the US police have reported the shooting at the headquarters of the YouTube video service, which is located in San Bruno, California, US.

According to the latest reports, the attack was committed by a woman, and she's dead. Four persons suffered as a result of the incident.