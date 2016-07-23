Shooting Attack in Munich Not Linked With Daesh

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ The chief of Bavarian police said that recent shooting attack in Munich had no links to Daesh, Report informs citing Sputnikmews.

The shooter was 18 years old, he was born and grew up in Munich. He was a school student, a search has been conducted in his apartment, in the room where he lived. The search exposed no links to Daesh," Andrae said during the press conference organized by the N-24 broadcaster.

"There is no indication that in addition to the criminal who committed suicide, there were others involved in the events on Friday. From our point of view, it is clear that we are dealing with a lone wolf," he added.

But there is an obvious link between the deadly shooting in Munich and Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik, local police chief Hubertus Andrae said.

"The link is obvious," Andrae stated at a press conference broadcast by the N24 news channel.

At least 10 people were killed and 27 injured, the chief said. Four of the 27 injured people have shot wounds. One police officer was shot at assailant.

"We are about to check information about possible mental disease, we cannot do it over night, I ask for your patience," Andrae told journalists.