​Several US states sue over Immigration Reform of Obama

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ 17 US states have filed a class action lawsuit against the immigration initiative of President Barack Obama. The claim was registered on December 3 in federal district court of Texas. Report informs citing Itar Tass, this was stated by the Prosecutor General, Republican Greg Abbott.

US president Barack Obama earlier signed a decree due to which deportation of about 5 million illegal migrants may be avoided. According to the decree, the deportation should be postponed for parents of US citizens and for those who entered the country illegally as minors until 2010.

According to Obama, the administration will start to accept applications from migrants to provide the status of "postponed deportation" in the near future. Obama has stated that he intended to reform bypassing Congress, whose support he could not enlist.

"The President's unilateral executive action tramples the U.S. Constitution's Take Care Clause and federal law," Abbott said in a statement.The President is abdicating his responsibility to faithfully enforce laws that were duly enacted by Congress and attempting to rewrite immigration laws, which he has no authority to do", Abbott claimed in his statement posted on the website of state prosecutors.

Class Action Lawsuit of 17 states was registered on Wednesday. It was filed by Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North and South Carolina, West Virginia, Kansas, Indiana, Nebraska, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Idaho, Montana and Maine.