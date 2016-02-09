8 dead, 150 injured after 2 passenger trains collided in Germany - UPDATED

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Two Meridian passenger trains collided head-on near the town of Bad Aibling in Bavaria, Germany. One train reportedly derailed as a result of the collision.

Police report multiple injured and at least 8 dead,150 injured, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Police said one of the trains had derailed and several carriages overturned, and said it had been confirmed there had been fatalities.

The early morning crash took place near Bad Aibling in Bavaria, but officiers said it too early to establish the exact number of unjuries.

***12:36

Two Meridian passenger trains collided head-on near the town of Bad Aibling in Bavaria, Germany. One train reportedly derailed as a result of the collision.

Report informs citing the foreign media, police report multiple injured and several dead.

Local police spokesman Jürgen Thalmeier said that "several people have been killed in the crash."

Süddeutsche Zeitung reports that according to police about 100 people have been injured, some of them seriously.