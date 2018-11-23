 Top
    Several injured in shooting at Alabama mall in US - VIDEO

    Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ A shooting at an Alabama mall Thursday night left at least four people injured, Report informs citing WRBC. 

    The incident took place at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover as shoppers began looking for Black Friday deals.

    Police officers shot the gunman dead.

