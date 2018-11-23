Several injured in shooting at Alabama mall in US - VIDEO

https://report.az/storage/news/c1aa394802cc61508b36cd58ee109880/8ae29719-2c44-463c-b4f6-49d613dfaf16_292.jpg
Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ A shooting at an Alabama mall Thursday night left at least four people injured, Report informs citing WRBC.
The incident took place at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover as shoppers began looking for Black Friday deals.
Police officers shot the gunman dead.
Breaking: At least three people injured after a shooting at Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama. The suspected gunman is dead. pic.twitter.com/xbvzOD8WCg— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) 23 ноября 2018 г.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author