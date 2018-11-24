Seven policemen hurt in protests in France

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Seven policemen sustained injuries in an attack by supporters of the 'yellow vests' protest movement in northern France, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The incident happened this night in Pas-de-Culotte. A group of protestors from the 'yellow vests' movement attacked a police patrol. They overturned and set the police car on fire. Seven policemen sustained minor injuries.