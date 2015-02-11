Sergei Naryshkin: Russia will not allow its isolation

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russia doesn't intend to isolate itself and will not allow to do it to anyone else. As Report informs referring to Russian ITAR-TASS Agency, said the chairman of the State Duma Sergei Naryshkin at the meeting on "The price of oil and new opportunities of the Russian economy".

"Of course, the situation in Russia, and in the world economy is not easy, and there are not only objective, but also subjective reasons", said the head of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament.

"But Russia can not imagine itself in isolation from the global world economy and, of course, is not going to isolate itself, and will not allow to do it to anyone else other, as some people puffed up in their statements or actions", said S. Naryshkin.