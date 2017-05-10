Serbian ambassador to Libya dies after road accident

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Serbian Ambassador to Libya Oliver Potezica has died in a hospital in Sousse of injuries that he received in a traffic accident in this Tunisian town.

Report informs citing the TASS, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia reported.

Before his death, Potezica was visited by Serbian MFA's General Secretary Veljko Obradovic.

When the accident happened, Potezica was on an approved business trip to Tunisia, "necessary for the functioning of the embassy in Tripoli," a statement said.

According to the Belgrade newspaper Večernje Novosti, an accident occurred a few days ago, when the car of the Potezica, in which he was alone flew off the road for an unknown reason.

Ambassador Potezica was previously the target of the attack.

This happened in Libya in November 2015, when unknown, staged an accident, attacked a convoy of three cars, one of which was an ambassador.

After that they abducted two employees of the Serbian embassy. Later, in February 2016, the abducted died in captivity after the air strike of the US Air Force in the Libyan city of Sabrata.