Seoul: North Korea carries out failed missile launch

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ North Korea has conducted an unsuccessful launch of an intermediate-range missile, according to the US and South Korean military. Report informs citing the BBC.

According to the United States Strategic Command, a rocket was tried to launch from the site, located near the town of Kusong. The South Korean military said the rocket exploded in the air.

According to the US intelligence agencies this is the second failed test by Pyongyang in less than a week after the North's recent launch of a Musudan missile.

The General Staff of South Korea responded to the unsuccessful launch with a statement condemning "provocations" by northern neighbors. Japan said it will submit a formal note of protest in connection with the launch.

The missile has been tested eight times this year, with only one success. According to observers, this year North Korea shows an unprecedented level of activity.

In the course of the most successful one in September, rocket flew 800 km and fell into the Sea of Japan.