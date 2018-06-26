Seoul and Pyongyang to begin studying issue on railway connection in July

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ / The Republic of Korea and North Korea intend to conduct a joint study on the modernization of railways in the summer, including their subsequent connection. Report informs citing the TASS, the relevant agreement has reached today following the talks at the border point Panmunjom with the participation of vice-ministers of transport of the two countries.

It is noted that the work of the joint research group will begin in late July. Firstly, they will inspect the condition existing in the West of the Peninsula railroad between the southern part of Seoul and the border city Sinuiju of the DPRK.

Then, experts will start studying the issue of the organization of joint railway communication in the Eastern part of the Korean Peninsula. Now there is not any body of railroad.

On 25 June, the military staff of the Republic of Korea and the DPRK agreed to restore the lines of communication between the armed forces of the two countries as soon as possible in order to prevent incidents at the border.