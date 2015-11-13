Security measures adopted on eve of G20 summit will not affect tourists

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the local Department of Culture and Tourism of Antalya Ibrahim Acar said that security measures taken before the G20 summit, will not affect the rest of tourists, Report informs citing the TASS.

"This summit is of world significance, and we are obliged to take increased security measures, as leaders of many countries will come. But these increased security measures will not affect tourists. To date we have not received a single complaint, "- said Acar.

According to him, the authorities will not close attractions, roads, shopping areas and public festivals in tourist areas of the city.

The G20 summit will be held on November 15-16 in Turkish city of Belek. Leaders of the states - members of the G20 and the accompanying delegation will come. About 13 thousand people will participate in the summit. In conjunction with the summit, Turkey's Interior Ministry will send extra few thousand policemen to Antalya.

For the leaders and delegations identified several large hotels and golf clubs. The total area of the territory, which is made of special control area and temporarily block is more than 5 square km.