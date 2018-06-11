Secretary Pompeo comments on meeting of US and North Korean delegations

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ / The meeting of US Ambassador to the Philippines Sun Kim with a delegation from North Korea in Singapore on the eve of the summit with participation of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN was substantial. Report informs, US Secretary, Mike Pompeo wrote on his Twitter page.

"Today substantial and detailed meetings in Singapore like the meeting of Ambassador Kim with North Korea," Pompeo wrote.

Earlier it was reported that the President of the United States Donald Trump has arrived in Singapore on Board Air Force One and from Paya lebar air base has went to the hotel "Shangri-La", where he will stay during the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN.