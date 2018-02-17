Sebastian Kurz: China takes role of United States in world arena

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ China occupies a political vacuum, which was formed due to the US withdrawal from international politics.

Report informs referring to the TASS, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said at the Munich Security Conference.

"The centers of power are shifting, the US is still a strong state, but it is moving away from international politics, and China occupies this political vacuum," Kurz stated.

According to him, it demonstrates the beginning of changes in geopolitical situation of the world.

Speaking about the problem of migrants in Europe, Kurz stressed that the migrants flow can undermine peace and prosperity on the continent.

"We must decide for ourselves, who can stay in the EU territory," Chancellor stressed.