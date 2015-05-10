Search for missing after quake in Nepal suspended

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Search for the missing after the earthquake in Nepal tourist guides and local residents in a village in the Langtang National Park suspended because of avalanches, Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti.

"In the area ever go new avalanches. The rescuers who were looking for the body, is now moved to safer places", says a local official Gautama Rimal.

According to him, on the last Friday in the park managed to find the bodies of twenty dead, the total number of victims of the earthquake in the park has increased to 120 people. However, the two bodies almost immediately after the discovery were buried under an avalanche of new.

An earthquake measuring 7.9 occurred in Nepal in the morning on 25 April. The epicenter was located 82 km north-west of the capital Kathmandu, center lies at a depth of 15 km. Day after Nepal again shaken by a series of aftershocks, the magnitude of the most powerful of which was 6.7. According to recent reports, the victims of the earthquake became more than 7.9 thousand. People, injured more than 17 thousand.