Scotland announces plans to hold referendum on independence

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ New referendum on Scottish independence may be held before the UK exit from the EU.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Scotland’s pro-EU leader Nicola Sturgeon said.

"You know that I asked the Scottish Government to prepare a draft bill for a new referendum. And I aim to ensure that Scotland has resolved its issue of independence before the Britain's exit from the EU, if it would be the best way to protect the interests of Scotland", Sturgeon said.

She added that the bill for a new referendum will be published next week for consultations.

UK will officially begin exit procedure of the EU in March, the process will take about two years.