Scientists from China, US and Chile discover six new pulsars

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ /A group of Chinese, American and Chilean scientists discovered six new pulsars that were formed 550-800 million years after Big Bang, Report informs referring to TASS.

“In fact breakthrough was made in study of reionization period. As a result, we have succeeded in laying the foundations for studying the forming process of celestial bodies,” stated the scholars of University of Science and Technology of China (USTC).

The work of international researchers was conducted under the leadership of USTC professor Wang Junxia that used observatories Cerro Tololo and Las Campanas located in Chile.