​Saudi-led coalition strikes killed at least 50 in Yemen

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition killed 50 people in Yemen when they hit a Houthi-held security compound in the north and a house in Sanaa, medical sources and officials said, in an escalating campaign that has claimed increasing civilian lives.

Report informs referring to Reuters, a coalition jet fired a missile on Monday into police headquarters in the al-Shaghadreh district of the northern province of Hajjah, northwest of Sanaa, that is in the hands of the Iranian-allied Houthis, regional officials said.

A second missile crashed at the compound as rescue teams and residents arrived, causing a large number of casualties including at least 30 dead, according to medics on the scene.

Earlier in the day, coalition warplanes bombed a cement factory at Ibs, another Hajjah district. Local officials said the strike happened before workers arrived for work, but three shepherds who happened to be tending flocks nearby died.

In Sanaa, residents and medics said at least 18 members of one family were killed when a missile fired by a plane struck their house in al-Hasabah district of the capital. Neighbors said the missiles was apparently aimed at an adjacent residence occupied by members of the Houthi group.

Two more people died in another strike on a third house in the same area, rescuers said.