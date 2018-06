Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz will not participate in G-20 summit.

Report informs citing the Haber7, the reason is the Qatar crisis.

Notably, the Summit will be held on July 7-8 in Hamburg, Germany.

US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will also attend the meeting.