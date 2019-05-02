Press: Saudi Crown Prince offered Abbas $ 10 billion to accept Trump’s plan

© Reuters https://report.az/storage/news/e8a8c119234d7aebc77cd4b3a3f59bb6/db4d7635-6dfa-4829-af5e-696d20e93373_292.jpg

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has reportedly offered Palestinian Authority (PA) chief Mahmoud Abbas 10 billion dollars in return for accepting US President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal for peace between the Israelis and Palestinians, dubbed “the deal of the century”, Report informs that the due information was disseminated by Iranian channel Press TV referring to Lebanese press.

Al-Akhbar cited leaked diplomatic reports based on conversations between the two Arab politicians held in December 2017 in Saudi Arabia, noting that the reports -- written by Jordanian envoy to Ramallah, Khaled al-Shawabkeh -- were based on briefings with a number of Palestinian officials.

Salman briefed Abbas on the contents of the American proposals during the latter’s visit to Saudi Arabia in December 2017, and asked the Palestinian leader how much his delegation's annual budget was. Abbas said that the Palestinians need $1 billion each year, to which the Saudi de facto ruler was said to have responded, “I will give you $10 billion over 10 years if you accept the deal of the century.”

It is noted that, however, Abbas refused noting that it would “mean the end of my political life.”

In April, Adviser and son-in-law of US President Jared Kushner said that the plan for the Middle East settlement would be presented in June.

"Deal of the century" is being prepared since the beginning of the presidential term of Donald Trump, but the details of the project are not disclosed.