Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ The aviation of the coalition led by Saudi Arabia, attacked the command post of troops loyal to the rebels - Huthis, in Sana'a, Yemen.

Report informs, the Huthis' news agency reported on at least 44 people killed.

Also, according to the agency, more than 100 people, including women and children, were injured. Most of the victims of the air raid were soldiers, waiting for their turn to receive a salary from Saturday.