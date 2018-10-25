Saudi Arabia Prosecutor General confirms murder of Jamal Khashoggi planned in advance

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was planned in advance," Saudi Arabia's Attorney General Saud al-Mojeb said in an interview with local Ekberiye TV channel.

Report informs that, according to him, the prosecutor's office continues investigation of the suspects.

Notably, Jamal Khashoggi was killed on October 2 in the building of the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul. By staging a scene with Khashoggi's double who wore the journalist's clothes and eyeglasses and left the Consulate building, Saudi Arabia intended to persuade the international community that the killed journalist left the diplomatic mission. By this way, they planned to condemn Turkey for the Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke on this issue at the meeting of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary faction on October 23.

CIA Director Gina Haspel was in Turkey on October 23 to help investigate the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. She held a series of meetings on the murder of journalist.