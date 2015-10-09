Saudi Arabia executes 28 persons over death of pilgrims

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, king of Saudi Arabia sentenced 28 persons to death in regard with Hajj tragedy this year.

Report informs, “Al-Diyar” newspaper of Lebanon told.

According to the information, they are responsible for the tragedy.

Head of those 28 persons to be cut. But punished names not revealed.

There are different information regarding killed number. 769 pilgrims fell a victim to the tragedy, said in the official explanation. Journalist from Saudi Arabia states 2400 killed, but Iran 4700.