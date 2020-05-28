​Saudi Arabia eases restrictions on visiting Mecca

Saudi Arabia announced a "two-phase normalization plan" early Thursday for Mecca to ease coronavirus measures and gradually return to normal life, Report says, citing Anadolu.

The first phase will begin on May 31, when entering and exiting Mecca will be allowed between 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Friday prayers and other congregational prayers at the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram) will continue in line with existing health measures, the statement said.

The second phase will begin on June 21, in which citizens will be allowed outside between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The novel coronavirus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and it has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

More than 5.6 million confirmed infections globally, with nearly 355,000 deaths, while an excess of 2.3 million people has recovered.