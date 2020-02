Saudi Arabia’s embassy in the United States denied on Wednesday the “absurd” media reports claiming that the Kingdom hacked the mobile phone of Amazon Inc founder Jeff Bezos, and called for an investigation, Report says, citing TASS.

“Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind the hacking of Mr. Jeff Bezos’ phone are absurd. We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out,” the embassy said on its official Twitter page.