Saudi Arabia and Russia may sign a $3 billion arms purchase deal

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ $3 billion agreement is expected to be signed between Saudi Arabia and Russia on military-technical cooperation.

Report informs, military-technical officer who does not want to be named told the Interfax.

According to source, high level talks will be held between the sides in this regard. Also, supply of several Triumf S-400 anti-missile complex will be discussed.

"The deal is not expected to be signed today, however, if required agreement is reached in the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, then negotiations may begin for the signing of the contract" source noted.

Notably, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is in Moscow on the first ever visit by a Saudi monarch to Russia.