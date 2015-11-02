Salehi: Iran starts implementing nuclear program deal

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has started implementing the agreements on its nuclear program, including by cutting the number of centrifuges for uranium enrichment, Report informs the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi told Japan’s Kyodo news agency on Monday.

"We have launched preliminary work," Salehi, who is currently on a visit to Japan, said. "In particular, we are cutting the number of centrifuges, including at the Natanz nuclear facility. However, the full implementation of the agreement will require time," he added.

TASS reported earlier that during his visit to Tokyo Salehi will hold talks on cooperation in the sphere of nuclear security. During last negotiations that took place in Tehran in October between the foreign ministers of Iran and Japan Javad Zarif and Fumio Kishida, the sides agreed to step up cooperation in the sphere of nuclear technologies and nuclear security. The final document adopted after the meeting defined the framework of possible cooperation, in particular, on working out measures in case of incidents in nuclear centers and on assessing facilities under construction on their adherence to the norms of seismostability and security. The document also envisages sending Japanese experts to Iran and developing educational programs.