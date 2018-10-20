Russian, US Defense Ministers meet for first time in Singapore

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his US counterpart James Mattis met in person for the first time on the sidelines of the fifth ASEAN and Dialogue Partners Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM-Plus) in Singapore on Saturday.

Shoigu and Mattis met before the beginning of the summit. The two high-rank military officials shook hands.

During their conversation, the Pentagon chief expressed his condolences over the deadly attack on a Kerch college in Crimea to Shoigu. Mattis noted that similar situations happened in the United States, so US nationals understood the feelings of Russians. Shoigu thanks his US counterpart and added that such situations are growing frequest in the world and steps are needed to avert such tragedies.