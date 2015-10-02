 Top
    Russian military will determine length of operations in Syria

    Earlier, Alexei Pushkov has said the Russian operations would last three or four months

    Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Statements that Russia’s special operations in Syria would last three to four months were taken out of context, but the operations will have a time limit that the Russian military will determine, Report informs referring to Sputnik, the head of the lower house of parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee said Friday.

    Earlier, Europa 1 cited Alexei Pushkov as saying the Russian operations would last three or four months.

    “My words were taken out of context as I wanted to say that the American military operation in Syria has been going on for more than a year. In regard to the Russian military operation, I meant that it would be limited in time and would have a fully defined timeframe. But what that timeframe is will be determined by our military personnel depending on the situation at hand,” Pushkov told journalists.

