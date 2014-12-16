Russian military expert: USA and NATO increase flights near Russian borders

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ USA and NATO countries increase flights near Russian borders. Report informs citing RIA-Novosti agency, said Chief Commander of Russian Air Force Colonel General Viktor Bondarev.

Viktor Bondarev says, foreign media reports that, Russian warplanes alleged violations of flight rules are destined to distract attention from NATO military forces being reinforced near Russian borders.

Russian air force will continue planned training and will keep improving combat training of pilots and crews.

Flights will be made in the areas of airfields and over oceans and seas strictly in compliance with international legislation and flight rules,” Victor Bondarev noted.