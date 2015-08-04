Russian Foreign Ministry declares Swedish diplomat persona non-grata

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that an employee of the Swedish Embassy in Moscow was declared persona non-grata in response to Sweden’s measures against a diplomat from the Russian embassy, Report informs citing Russian media.
"The expulsion of the Swedish diplomat is a response to the unfriendly measures by the Swedish authorities against a diplomat of the Russian Embassy in Stockholm," the Foreign Ministry said.
The Swedish Foreign Ministry on Monday told the SVT channel that a diplomat had been expelled from Russia. SVT quoted Swedish Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Johan Tegel as saying the expulsion will affect the relations between the two countries.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
