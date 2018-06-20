Russian FM: US withdrawal from Human Rights Council is disregard for UN

© Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ The US withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council has become a powerful blow to Washington's human rights record and has shown disregard for the organization and other structures within the UN. Report informs, citing the RIA Novosti, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova said.

"US once again struck a powerful blow to its own human rights record and demonstrated simply disregard, not only to the HRC, but in principle to the United Nations and to the structures that are part of it”, - Zakharova said.